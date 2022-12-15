Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,925 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth $54,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

XFIN opened at $10.13 on Thursday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

ExcelFin Acquisition Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

