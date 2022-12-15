Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

