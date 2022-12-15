Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

