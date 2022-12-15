Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 99,898 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $998,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.