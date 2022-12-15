Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

