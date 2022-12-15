Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 72,121 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 723.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,121 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 85.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

