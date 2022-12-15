Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 94,687 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2,143.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

SLG opened at $36.51 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.