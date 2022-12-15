Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seagen by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Seagen by 226.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 49,417 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Seagen by 8,700.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of SGEN opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.