Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seagen by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Seagen by 226.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 49,417 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Seagen by 8,700.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.