Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 140,202 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

