Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 563,750 bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 1,653.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,361,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 449,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLEUR opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09. bleuacacia ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on its search on a premium branded consumer retail business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

