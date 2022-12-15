Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,012 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of DPCS opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

