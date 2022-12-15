Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

