Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 347.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $180,743,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

