Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 18,863 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after acquiring an additional 438,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 66.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 765,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 305,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

