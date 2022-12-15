Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 25,624 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.