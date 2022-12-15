Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 38,439 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,439 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KINZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group by 848.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $10.10 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

