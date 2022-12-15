Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 38,879 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,879 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 57.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 151,262 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 299,954 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

