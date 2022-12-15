Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 563,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in bleuacacia by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in bleuacacia by 1,653.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,361,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,231 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia during the second quarter worth about $660,000.

bleuacacia stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. bleuacacia ltd has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on its search on a premium branded consumer retail business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

