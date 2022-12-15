Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,981 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,831 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Victory Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

