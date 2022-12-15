VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.01

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.01 and traded as high as $56.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 5,225 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.