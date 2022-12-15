Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of VNO opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

