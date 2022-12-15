VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.98

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.98 and traded as high as $47.60. VSE shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 31,704 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VSEC. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

VSE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $592.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Activity

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in VSE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VSE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VSE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

