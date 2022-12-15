Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.28

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.28 and traded as high as C$20.42. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.90, with a volume of 24,241 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Wajax Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.28.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
