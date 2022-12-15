Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,926 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

