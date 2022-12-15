Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $7.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Wave Life Sciences traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 42383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

