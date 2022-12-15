WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $174.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

