Wedbush Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

