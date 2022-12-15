WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Down 8.6%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 2,649,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 784,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
WeTrade Group Trading Down 8.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
