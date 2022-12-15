WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,389.92

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,389.92 ($17.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,538.50 ($18.87). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,537.50 ($18.86), with a volume of 382,549 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,390 ($17.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.75) to GBX 1,975 ($24.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WH Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,944.17 ($23.85).

WH Smith Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 4,270.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,309.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.92.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.16) per share, with a total value of £20,985 ($25,745.31).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

