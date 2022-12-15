WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 30,968 shares of company stock valued at $401,032 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $785,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 161.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

