WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance
In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 30,968 shares of company stock valued at $401,032 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.
WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 161.37%.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
