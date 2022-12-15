William Blair Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $9,050,552. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

