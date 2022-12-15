Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 375,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after buying an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

