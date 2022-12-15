Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

