Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $245.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 63,333 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

