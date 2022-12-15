Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,354.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

