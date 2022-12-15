Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $11.05. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 10,188 shares.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 4.9 %

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.