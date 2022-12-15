Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Comparison

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workday and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 8.97 $29.37 million ($1.24) -144.59 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.60 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Workday and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 9 20 0 2.69 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $214.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

