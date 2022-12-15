Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Worldline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.
Worldline Stock Performance
Worldline stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. Worldline has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $59.18.
Worldline Company Profile
Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldline (WWLNF)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.