York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
York Water Stock Performance
Shares of YORW opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $656.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.54. York Water has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $49.89.
York Water Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in York Water by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Water (YORW)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.