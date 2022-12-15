York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $656.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.54. York Water has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.64%. On average, analysts expect that York Water will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in York Water by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

