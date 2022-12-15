Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.