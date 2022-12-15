Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.33.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.