Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.05. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 183,320 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.