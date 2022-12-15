Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,959,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $609.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

