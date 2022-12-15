Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $205.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

