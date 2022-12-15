Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) President Gregory Tomb Sells 3,752 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.88 and a 12 month high of $205.22.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.