Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.88 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

