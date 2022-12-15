Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 92.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 70.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 26.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 78,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.