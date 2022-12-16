100,000 Shares in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $326,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $555,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCBU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

