10,100 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

