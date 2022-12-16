12,025 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

